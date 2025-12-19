NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 19

Today's NBA slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Atlanta Hawks.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.26% win probability)

Knicks (74.26% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Knicks -198, 76ers +166

Knicks -198, 76ers +166 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Celtics (78.39% win probability)

Celtics (78.39% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-6.5)

Celtics (-6.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Celtics -245, Heat +200

Celtics -245, Heat +200 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-BOS

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.51% win probability)

Hawks (57.51% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-2)

Spurs (-2) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Spurs -134, Hawks +114

Spurs -134, Hawks +114 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, KENS, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (79.67% win probability)

Cavaliers (79.67% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)

Cavaliers (-7.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -275, Bulls +225

Cavaliers -275, Bulls +225 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSOH

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (54.33% win probability)

Timberwolves (54.33% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8.5)

Thunder (-8.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Thunder -360, Timberwolves +290

Thunder -360, Timberwolves +290 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

