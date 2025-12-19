FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 19

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 19

Today's NBA slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Atlanta Hawks.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.26% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -198, 76ers +166
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (78.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-6.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -245, Heat +200
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-BOS

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-2)
  • Total: 241.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -134, Hawks +114
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, KENS, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (79.67% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
  • Total: 240.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -275, Bulls +225
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSOH

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (54.33% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-8.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -360, Timberwolves +290
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

