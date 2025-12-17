NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 17

The outings in a Wednesday NBA lineup sure to please include the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Take a look at our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (66.69% win probability)

Cavaliers (66.69% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5)

Cavaliers (-5.5) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -205, Bulls +172

Cavaliers -205, Bulls +172 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSOH

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (69.20% win probability)

Timberwolves (69.20% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)

Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -300, Grizzlies +245

Timberwolves -300, Grizzlies +245 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE, NBA TV

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

