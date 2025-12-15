FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 15

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 15

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Detroit Pistons versus the Boston Celtics, should provide some fireworks.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (68.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-1.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -120, Pistons +102
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-BOS, FDSDET

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (68.74% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-6)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -240, Raptors +198
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, TSN

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (59.19% win probability)
  • Spread: Mavericks (-2)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Mavericks -134, Jazz +114
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, KFAA

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (55.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -120, Rockets +102
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock, ALT, SCHN

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (61.41% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-3.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -166, Grizzlies +140
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSE

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

