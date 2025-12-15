NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 15

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Detroit Pistons versus the Boston Celtics, should provide some fireworks.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Celtics (68.50% win probability)

Celtics (68.50% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-1.5)

Celtics (-1.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Celtics -120, Pistons +102

Celtics -120, Pistons +102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-BOS, FDSDET

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Heat (68.74% win probability)

Heat (68.74% win probability) Spread: Heat (-6)

Heat (-6) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Heat -240, Raptors +198

Heat -240, Raptors +198 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, TSN

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (59.19% win probability)

Mavericks (59.19% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-2)

Mavericks (-2) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -134, Jazz +114

Mavericks -134, Jazz +114 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, KFAA

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (55.06% win probability)

Nuggets (55.06% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)

Nuggets (-1.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -120, Rockets +102

Nuggets -120, Rockets +102 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, ALT, SCHN

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Clippers (61.41% win probability)

Clippers (61.41% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-3.5)

Clippers (-3.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Clippers -166, Grizzlies +140

Clippers -166, Grizzlies +140 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

