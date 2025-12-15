NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 15
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Detroit Pistons versus the Boston Celtics, should provide some fireworks.
Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (68.50% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-1.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -120, Pistons +102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-BOS, FDSDET
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Heat (68.74% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-6)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Heat -240, Raptors +198
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, TSN
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (59.19% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-2)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -134, Jazz +114
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, KFAA
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (55.06% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -120, Rockets +102
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, ALT, SCHN
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (61.41% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-3.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -166, Grizzlies +140
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
