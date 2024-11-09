menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks square off at State Farm Arena.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (55.30% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-6.5)
  • Total: 221
  • Moneyline: Spurs -270, Jazz +220
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, FDSSW

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (52.03% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-2.5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -144, Bulls +122
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-13)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -901, Nets +610
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, FDSOH

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (82.21% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-7.5)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Clippers -319, Raptors +260
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

