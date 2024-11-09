NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 9
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks square off at State Farm Arena.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (55.30% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-6.5)
- Total: 221
- Moneyline: Spurs -270, Jazz +220
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, FDSSW
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (52.03% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-2.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -144, Bulls +122
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.56% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-13)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -901, Nets +610
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, FDSOH
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (82.21% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-7.5)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Clippers -319, Raptors +260
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
