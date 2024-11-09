NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 9

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks square off at State Farm Arena.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Spurs (55.30% win probability)

Spurs (55.30% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-6.5)

Spurs (-6.5) Total: 221

221 Moneyline: Spurs -270, Jazz +220

Spurs -270, Jazz +220 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, FDSSW

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (52.03% win probability)

Bulls (52.03% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Hawks (-2.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Hawks -144, Bulls +122

Hawks -144, Bulls +122 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.56% win probability)

Cavaliers (74.56% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-13)

Cavaliers (-13) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -901, Nets +610

Cavaliers -901, Nets +610 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, FDSOH

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Clippers (82.21% win probability)

Clippers (82.21% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-7.5)

Clippers (-7.5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Clippers -319, Raptors +260

Clippers -319, Raptors +260 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, FDSSC

