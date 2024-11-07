NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 7

The outings in a Thursday NBA lineup sure to please include the Portland Trail Blazers squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Bucks (82.18% win probability)

Bucks (82.18% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-9)

Bucks (-9) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Bucks -450, Jazz +350

Bucks -450, Jazz +350 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSWI

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (54.43% win probability)

Spurs (54.43% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-4.5)

Spurs (-4.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Spurs -200, Trail Blazers +168

Spurs -200, Trail Blazers +168 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSSW

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.66% win probability)

Timberwolves (74.66% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-8)

Timberwolves (-8) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Timberwolves -360, Bulls +285

Timberwolves -360, Bulls +285 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, FDSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

