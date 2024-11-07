menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 7

The outings in a Thursday NBA lineup sure to please include the Portland Trail Blazers squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (82.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-9)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -450, Jazz +350
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSWI

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (54.43% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-4.5)
  • Total: 217.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -200, Trail Blazers +168
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, FDSSW

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.66% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-8)
  • Total: 226
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -360, Bulls +285
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, FDSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

