NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 7
The outings in a Thursday NBA lineup sure to please include the Portland Trail Blazers squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (82.18% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-9)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -450, Jazz +350
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSWI
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (54.43% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-4.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -200, Trail Blazers +168
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSSW
Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.66% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-8)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -360, Bulls +285
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, FDSN
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
