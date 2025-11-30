NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 30

Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (76.81% win probability)

Rockets (76.81% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-12.5)

Rockets (-12.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Rockets -592, Jazz +440

Rockets -592, Jazz +440 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ, Jazz+

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Knicks (79.13% win probability)

Knicks (79.13% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-7.5)

Knicks (-7.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Knicks -295, Raptors +240

Knicks -295, Raptors +240 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, TSN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (68.44% win probability)

Cavaliers (68.44% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)

Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -260, Celtics +215

Cavaliers -260, Celtics +215 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOH

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.72% win probability)

Thunder (75.72% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-11)

Thunder (-11) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Thunder -559, Trail Blazers +420

Thunder -559, Trail Blazers +420 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSOK

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (51.77% win probability)

Hawks (51.77% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1)

76ers (-1) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: 76ers -116, Hawks -102

76ers -116, Hawks -102 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (64.75% win probability)

Timberwolves (64.75% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)

Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -164, Spurs +138

Timberwolves -164, Spurs +138 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (55.86% win probability)

Grizzlies (55.86% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)

Grizzlies (-2.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -142, Kings +120

Grizzlies -142, Kings +120 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Lakers (90.14% win probability)

Lakers (90.14% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-15.5)

Lakers (-15.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Lakers -1099, Pelicans +700

Lakers -1099, Pelicans +700 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

