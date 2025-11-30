FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 30

Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the important games today below.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (76.81% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-12.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -592, Jazz +440
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ, Jazz+

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (79.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-7.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -295, Raptors +240
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, TSN

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (68.44% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -260, Celtics +215
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-11)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -559, Trail Blazers +420
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, FDSOK

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (51.77% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-1)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -116, Hawks -102
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (64.75% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -164, Spurs +138
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (55.86% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -142, Kings +120
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (90.14% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-15.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -1099, Pelicans +700
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup