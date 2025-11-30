NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 30
Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the important games today below.
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (76.81% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-12.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -592, Jazz +440
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, KJZZ, Jazz+
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (79.13% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-7.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -295, Raptors +240
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, TSN
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (68.44% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -260, Celtics +215
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOH
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.72% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-11)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -559, Trail Blazers +420
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSOK
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (51.77% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -116, Hawks -102
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (64.75% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -164, Spurs +138
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (55.86% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -142, Kings +120
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (90.14% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-15.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -1099, Pelicans +700
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.