NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 26

The contests in a Wednesday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Houston Rockets playing the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (68.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-3)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -148, Celtics +126
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSDET

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-6.5)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -260, Hornets +215
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (69.64% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-8.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -340, Timberwolves +275
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (62.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-7)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -260, Bucks +215
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSWI

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (56.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-9.5)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -420, Pacers +330
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, TSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (73.22% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-2)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -130, Pelicans +110
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (51.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-4.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -180, Kings +152
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, NBCS-CA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (56.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-2)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -134, Spurs +114
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSW

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (52.70% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Warriors , Rockets
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

