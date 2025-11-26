NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 26
The contests in a Wednesday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Houston Rockets playing the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (68.46% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-3)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -148, Celtics +126
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSDET
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.88% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-6.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -260, Hornets +215
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (69.64% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -340, Timberwolves +275
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Heat (62.39% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-7)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Heat -260, Bucks +215
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSWI
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (56.11% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-9.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -420, Pacers +330
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, TSN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (73.22% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-2)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -130, Pelicans +110
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Kings (51.76% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-4.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Suns -180, Kings +152
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, NBCS-CA
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (56.06% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-2)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -134, Spurs +114
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSW
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (52.70% win probability)
- Moneyline: Warriors , Rockets
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
