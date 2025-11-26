NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 26

The contests in a Wednesday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Houston Rockets playing the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Celtics (68.46% win probability)

Celtics (68.46% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-3)

Pistons (-3) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Pistons -148, Celtics +126

Pistons -148, Celtics +126 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSDET

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.88% win probability)

Knicks (74.88% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-6.5)

Knicks (-6.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Knicks -260, Hornets +215

Knicks -260, Hornets +215 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Thunder (69.64% win probability)

Thunder (69.64% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8.5)

Thunder (-8.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -340, Timberwolves +275

Thunder -340, Timberwolves +275 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Heat (62.39% win probability)

Heat (62.39% win probability) Spread: Heat (-7)

Heat (-7) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Heat -260, Bucks +215

Heat -260, Bucks +215 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSWI

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (56.11% win probability)

Raptors (56.11% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-9.5)

Raptors (-9.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Raptors -420, Pacers +330

Raptors -420, Pacers +330 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, TSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (73.22% win probability)

Grizzlies (73.22% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2)

Grizzlies (-2) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -130, Pelicans +110

Grizzlies -130, Pelicans +110 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Kings (51.76% win probability)

Kings (51.76% win probability) Spread: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Suns -180, Kings +152

Suns -180, Kings +152 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, NBCS-CA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (56.06% win probability)

Trail Blazers (56.06% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-2)

Trail Blazers (-2) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -134, Spurs +114

Trail Blazers -134, Spurs +114 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSW

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Warriors (52.70% win probability)

Warriors (52.70% win probability) Moneyline: Warriors , Rockets

Warriors , Rockets Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

