NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 12
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks playing the Philadelphia 76ers.
Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Magic (84.43% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-6.5)
- Total: 213
- Moneyline: Magic -295, Hornets +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (86.51% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-15.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -1205, Hawks +750
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (70.33% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-1.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Heat -126, Pistons +108
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSUN
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (56.02% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-1)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -118, 76ers +100
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (81.46% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-7.5)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Bucks -310, Raptors +250
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSWI
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (64.94% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-3.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Suns -162, Jazz +136
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, AZFamily
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (71.37% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
- Total: 233
- Moneyline: Warriors -144, Mavericks +122
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (83.75% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -400, Trail Blazers +315
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSN
