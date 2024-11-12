menu item
NBA

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 12

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (84.43% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-6.5)
  • Total: 213
  • Moneyline: Magic -295, Hornets +240
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (86.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-15.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -1205, Hawks +750
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (70.33% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-1.5)
  • Total: 215.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -126, Pistons +108
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSUN

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (56.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-1)
  • Total: 215.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -118, 76ers +100
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (81.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-7.5)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Bucks -310, Raptors +250
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TSN, FDSWI

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (64.94% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-3.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -162, Jazz +136
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, AZFamily

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (71.37% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
  • Total: 233
  • Moneyline: Warriors -144, Mavericks +122
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (83.75% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -400, Trail Blazers +315
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, FDSN

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

