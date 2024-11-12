NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 12

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Magic (84.43% win probability)

Magic (84.43% win probability) Spread: Magic (-6.5)

Magic (-6.5) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Magic -295, Hornets +240

Magic -295, Hornets +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (86.51% win probability)

Celtics (86.51% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-15.5)

Celtics (-15.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Celtics -1205, Hawks +750

Celtics -1205, Hawks +750 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (70.33% win probability)

Heat (70.33% win probability) Spread: Heat (-1.5)

Heat (-1.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Heat -126, Pistons +108

Heat -126, Pistons +108 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSUN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: 76ers (56.02% win probability)

76ers (56.02% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1)

Knicks (-1) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Knicks -118, 76ers +100

Knicks -118, 76ers +100 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Bucks (81.46% win probability)

Bucks (81.46% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-7.5)

Bucks (-7.5) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Bucks -310, Raptors +250

Bucks -310, Raptors +250 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, FDSWI

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (64.94% win probability)

Suns (64.94% win probability) Spread: Suns (-3.5)

Suns (-3.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Suns -162, Jazz +136

Suns -162, Jazz +136 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, AZFamily

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Warriors (71.37% win probability)

Warriors (71.37% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Total: 233

233 Moneyline: Warriors -144, Mavericks +122

Warriors -144, Mavericks +122 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (83.75% win probability)

Timberwolves (83.75% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)

Timberwolves (-9.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -400, Trail Blazers +315

Timberwolves -400, Trail Blazers +315 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSN

