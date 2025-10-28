NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 28
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Wizards (57.76% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -200, Wizards +168
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT
Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Heat (78.47% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-6.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Heat -240, Hornets +198
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (59.40% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-1.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -120, Bucks +102
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.95% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -521, Kings +400
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-CA
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (53.11% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-1)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -118, Warriors +100
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-BA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
