NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 28

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Wizards (57.76% win probability)

Wizards (57.76% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-5)

76ers (-5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: 76ers -200, Wizards +168

76ers -200, Wizards +168 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Heat (78.47% win probability)

Heat (78.47% win probability) Spread: Heat (-6.5)

Heat (-6.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Heat -240, Hornets +198

Heat -240, Hornets +198 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (59.40% win probability)

Bucks (59.40% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1.5)

Knicks (-1.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Knicks -120, Bucks +102

Knicks -120, Bucks +102 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.95% win probability)

Thunder (75.95% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10.5)

Thunder (-10.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Thunder -521, Kings +400

Thunder -521, Kings +400 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-CA

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (53.11% win probability)

Clippers (53.11% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-1)

Clippers (-1) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Clippers -118, Warriors +100

Clippers -118, Warriors +100 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-BA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

