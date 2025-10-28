FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 28

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Wizards (57.76% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -200, Wizards +168
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (78.47% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-6.5)
  • Total: 241.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -240, Hornets +198
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (59.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-1.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -120, Bucks +102
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (75.95% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -521, Kings +400
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-CA

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (53.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-1)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -118, Warriors +100
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-BA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

