NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 26

Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Charlotte Hornets squaring off against the Washington Wizards.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Spurs (67.80% win probability)

Spurs (67.80% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-12)

Spurs (-12) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Spurs -621, Nets +460

Spurs -621, Nets +460 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSW

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (51.34% win probability)

Celtics (51.34% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-3.5)

Pistons (-3.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Pistons -162, Celtics +136

Pistons -162, Celtics +136 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (73.76% win probability)

Cavaliers (73.76% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)

Cavaliers (-6.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -245, Bucks +200

Cavaliers -245, Bucks +200 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSWI

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Wizards (59.86% win probability)

Wizards (59.86% win probability) Moneyline: Wizards , Hornets

Wizards , Hornets Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (52.80% win probability)

Knicks (52.80% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-2.5)

Knicks (-2.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Knicks -136, Heat +116

Knicks -136, Heat +116 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSSUN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (70.48% win probability)

Timberwolves (70.48% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-9)

Timberwolves (-9) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -310, Pacers +250

Timberwolves -310, Pacers +250 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (70.60% win probability)

Mavericks (70.60% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-2)

Mavericks (-2) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -126, Raptors +108

Mavericks -126, Raptors +108 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, SportsNet

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Kings (58.69% win probability)

Kings (58.69% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-2)

Lakers (-2) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Lakers -118, Kings +100

Lakers -118, Kings +100 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (80.82% win probability)

Clippers (80.82% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-8.5)

Clippers (-8.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Clippers -300, Trail Blazers +245

Clippers -300, Trail Blazers +245 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

