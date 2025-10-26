FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 26

Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Charlotte Hornets squaring off against the Washington Wizards.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (67.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-12)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -621, Nets +460
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (51.34% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-3.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -162, Celtics +136
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDET

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (73.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -245, Bucks +200
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSWI

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Wizards (59.86% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Wizards , Hornets
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (52.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-2.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -136, Heat +116
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSSUN

Bet on Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (70.48% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-9)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -310, Pacers +250
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSN

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (70.60% win probability)
  • Spread: Mavericks (-2)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Mavericks -126, Raptors +108
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KFAA, SportsNet

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (58.69% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-2)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -118, Kings +100
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (80.82% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-8.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -300, Trail Blazers +245
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSC

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup