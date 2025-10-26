NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 26
Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Charlotte Hornets squaring off against the Washington Wizards.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (67.80% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-12)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -621, Nets +460
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSW
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (51.34% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-3.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -162, Celtics +136
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDET
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (73.76% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -245, Bucks +200
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSWI
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Wizards (59.86% win probability)
- Moneyline: Wizards , Hornets
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (52.80% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-2.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -136, Heat +116
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSSUN
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (70.48% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-9)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -310, Pacers +250
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (70.60% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-2)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -126, Raptors +108
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, SportsNet
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Kings (58.69% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-2)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -118, Kings +100
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (80.82% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-8.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -300, Trail Blazers +245
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
