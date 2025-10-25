NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 25

The contests in a Saturday NBA schedule sure to please include the Indiana Pacers playing the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action?

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Magic (60.47% win probability)

Magic (60.47% win probability) Spread: Magic (-6)

Magic (-6) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Magic -225, Bulls +188

Magic -225, Bulls +188 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSFL

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: 76ers (57.18% win probability)

76ers (57.18% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-6)

76ers (-6) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: 76ers -220, Hornets +184

76ers -220, Hornets +184 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.65% win probability)

Thunder (73.65% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Thunder -255, Hawks +210

Thunder -255, Hawks +210 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK, KWTV, NBA TV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (62.48% win probability)

Grizzlies (62.48% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-2.5)

Pacers (-2.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Pacers -146, Grizzlies +124

Pacers -146, Grizzlies +124 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (80.51% win probability)

Nuggets (80.51% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-13.5)

Nuggets (-13.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -699, Suns +500

Nuggets -699, Suns +500 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, AZFamily, Suns+

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

