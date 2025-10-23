NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 23

The NBA slate today, which includes the Denver Nuggets taking on the Golden State Warriors, is not one to miss.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (59.38% win probability)

Thunder (59.38% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7.5)

Thunder (-7.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Thunder -300, Pacers +245

Thunder -300, Pacers +245 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSIN, FDSOK

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Warriors (63.47% win probability)

Warriors (63.47% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-2)

Warriors (-2) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Warriors -130, Nuggets +110

Warriors -130, Nuggets +110 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.