NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 7

The Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important games today below.

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (76.26% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-11.5)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -671, Wizards +490
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, MNMT

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (55.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-4.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -186, Hornets +156
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (67.94% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-6.5)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -275, Mavericks +225
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (54.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -215, Pelicans +180
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSN

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (55.85% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-6.5)
  • Total: 235
  • Moneyline: Hawks -260, Jazz +215
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (70.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-9)
  • Total: 218
  • Moneyline: Warriors -400, Heat +315
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSUN

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (53.22% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-5)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -220, Nuggets +184
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

