NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 7

The Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important games today below.

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (76.26% win probability)

Rockets (76.26% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-11.5)

Rockets (-11.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Rockets -671, Wizards +490

Rockets -671, Wizards +490 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (55.72% win probability)

Suns (55.72% win probability) Spread: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Suns -186, Hornets +156

Suns -186, Hornets +156 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (67.94% win probability)

Mavericks (67.94% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-6.5)

Lakers (-6.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Lakers -275, Mavericks +225

Lakers -275, Mavericks +225 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (54.05% win probability)

Timberwolves (54.05% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)

Timberwolves (-5.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -215, Pelicans +180

Timberwolves -215, Pelicans +180 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSN

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (55.85% win probability)

Hawks (55.85% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-6.5)

Hawks (-6.5) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Hawks -260, Jazz +215

Hawks -260, Jazz +215 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Warriors (70.09% win probability)

Warriors (70.09% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-9)

Warriors (-9) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: Warriors -400, Heat +315

Warriors -400, Heat +315 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSUN

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (53.22% win probability)

Nuggets (53.22% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-5)

Celtics (-5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Celtics -220, Nuggets +184

Celtics -220, Nuggets +184 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.