NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 7
The Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important games today below.
Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (76.26% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-11.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -671, Wizards +490
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, MNMT
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (55.72% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-4.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Suns -186, Hornets +156
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (67.94% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-6.5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -275, Mavericks +225
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (54.05% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -215, Pelicans +180
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSN
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (55.85% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-6.5)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Hawks -260, Jazz +215
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (70.09% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-9)
- Total: 218
- Moneyline: Warriors -400, Heat +315
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSUN
Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (53.22% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -220, Nuggets +184
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
