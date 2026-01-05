NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 5
In a Monday NBA slate that has a lot of competitive contests, the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Clippers is a game to watch.
Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the big games in the article below.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (50.38% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-3.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -136, Pistons +116
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.26% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-11.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -521, Bulls +400
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, CHSN
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (58.64% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-3.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -162, Hawks +136
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (79.11% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-8.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -310, Suns +250
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.89% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-15.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1351, Hornets +810
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (56.23% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-11.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -621, Nuggets +460
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (62.80% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-6)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -235, Jazz +194
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, KJZZ, Jazz+
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (55.40% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-1)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -118, Warriors +100
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-BA
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.