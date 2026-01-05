NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 5

In a Monday NBA slate that has a lot of competitive contests, the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Clippers is a game to watch.

Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the big games in the article below.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (50.38% win probability)

Pistons (50.38% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3.5)

Knicks (-3.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Knicks -136, Pistons +116

Knicks -136, Pistons +116 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.26% win probability)

Celtics (77.26% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-11.5)

Celtics (-11.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Celtics -521, Bulls +400

Celtics -521, Bulls +400 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, CHSN

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Raptors (58.64% win probability)

Raptors (58.64% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-3.5)

Raptors (-3.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Raptors -162, Hawks +136

Raptors -162, Hawks +136 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, TSN

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Rockets (79.11% win probability)

Rockets (79.11% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-8.5)

Rockets (-8.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Rockets -310, Suns +250

Rockets -310, Suns +250 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, AZFamily, Suns+

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.89% win probability)

Thunder (83.89% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-15.5)

Thunder (-15.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1351, Hornets +810

Thunder -1351, Hornets +810 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: 76ers (56.23% win probability)

76ers (56.23% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-11.5)

76ers (-11.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: 76ers -621, Nuggets +460

76ers -621, Nuggets +460 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (62.80% win probability)

Trail Blazers (62.80% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-6)

Trail Blazers (-6) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -235, Jazz +194

Trail Blazers -235, Jazz +194 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, KJZZ, Jazz+

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Clippers (55.40% win probability)

Clippers (55.40% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-1)

Clippers (-1) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Clippers -118, Warriors +100

Clippers -118, Warriors +100 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-BA

