Knicks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

Knicks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC

The Houston Rockets (34-20) visit the New York Knicks (35-21) after winning five road games in a row. The Knicks are favored by just 3 points in the contest, which starts at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 21, 2026. The matchup's point total is 213.5.

Knicks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3 213.5 -146 +124

Knicks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (63.1%)

Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-26-1).

The Rockets have played 54 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 28 times out of 54 chances this season.

The Rockets have gone over the point total 40.7% of the time this season (22 of 54 games with a set point total).

In home games, New York sports a better record against the spread (19-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-16-1).

The Knicks have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 15 of 29 home matchups (51.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 27 games (48.1%).

Houston has performed better against the spread on the road (15-14-0) than at home (8-17-0) this year.

Rockets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (seven times out of 25) than on the road (15 of 29) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26 points for the Rockets, plus 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is also draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Rockets get 15.2 points per game from Jabari Smith Jr., plus 7.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

The Rockets are getting 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Reed Sheppard.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.