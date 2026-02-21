Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

The Chicago Bulls (24-32) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (41-13) on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at United Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and FDSDET. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -10.5 230.5 -450 +350

Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (74.4%)

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 30 times in 54 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have played 56 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 24 times out of 56 chances.

Bulls games this year have hit the over 28 times in 56 opportunities (50%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread on the road (15-10-1) than it has in home games (15-13-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Pistons hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total 12 times in 28 opportunities this season (42.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 26 opportunities (46.2%).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home (13-14-1) than away (11-17-0).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over 12 of 28 times at home (42.9%), and 16 of 28 on the road (57.1%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the floor.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.2 points, 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 30.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 5 boards and 2.4 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Matas Buzelis provides the Bulls 15 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Bulls receive 18.2 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 8.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gives the Bulls 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Tre Jones gets the Bulls 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Collin Sexton gets the Bulls 14.3 points, 2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

