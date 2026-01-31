NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 31

Today's NBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Indiana Pacers.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (52.20% win probability)

Spurs (52.20% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-3.5)

Spurs (-3.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Spurs -172, Hornets +144

Spurs -172, Hornets +144 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, KENS

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (64.11% win probability)

Hawks (64.11% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-1)

Hawks (-1) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Hawks -118, Pacers +100

Hawks -118, Pacers +100 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN, WTHR-13

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: 76ers (83.21% win probability)

76ers (83.21% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-9)

76ers (-9) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: 76ers -375, Pelicans +300

76ers -375, Pelicans +300 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBCS-PH

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.96% win probability)

Timberwolves (66.96% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)

Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -280, Grizzlies +230

Timberwolves -280, Grizzlies +230 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE, WMC-TV

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Heat (67.59% win probability)

Heat (67.59% win probability) Spread: Heat (-5)

Heat (-5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Heat -198, Bulls +166

Heat -198, Bulls +166 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, CHSN

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Rockets (80.93% win probability)

Rockets (80.93% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-11.5)

Rockets (-11.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Rockets -510, Mavericks +390

Rockets -510, Mavericks +390 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

