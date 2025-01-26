FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 26

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers square off in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.30% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-12.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -769, Trail Blazers +540
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSOK

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

