NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 24
In a Friday NBA slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Charlotte Hornets is a game to see.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (69.70% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-10)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -450, 76ers +350
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSOH
Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (65.27% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -194, Trail Blazers +162
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSE
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (84.03% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-12)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -649, Pelicans +480
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
