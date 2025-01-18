NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 18

There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA schedule, including the Phoenix Suns taking on the Detroit Pistons.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (51.60% win probability)

Suns (51.60% win probability) Spread: Suns (-1.5)

Suns (-1.5) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Suns -120, Pistons +102

Suns -120, Pistons +102 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSDETX, TV20 Detroit

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.17% win probability)

Celtics (74.17% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10.5)

Celtics (-10.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Celtics -521, Hawks +400

Celtics -521, Hawks +400 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (62.44% win probability)

Pacers (62.44% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-8)

Pacers (-8) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Pacers -330, 76ers +265

Pacers -330, 76ers +265 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Warriors (85.75% win probability)

Warriors (85.75% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-14)

Warriors (-14) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Warriors -901, Wizards +610

Warriors -901, Wizards +610 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, MNMT2

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (56.90% win probability)

Cavaliers (56.90% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-6)

Cavaliers (-6) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -240, Timberwolves +198

Cavaliers -240, Timberwolves +198 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSNX

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (77.85% win probability)

Rockets (77.85% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-10)

Rockets (-10) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Rockets -429, Trail Blazers +340

Rockets -429, Trail Blazers +340 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, SCHN, KUNP

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.