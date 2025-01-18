NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 18
There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA schedule, including the Phoenix Suns taking on the Detroit Pistons.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.
Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (51.60% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-1.5)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Suns -120, Pistons +102
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSDETX, TV20 Detroit
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.17% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -521, Hawks +400
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (62.44% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-8)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -330, 76ers +265
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (85.75% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-14)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Warriors -901, Wizards +610
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, MNMT2
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (56.90% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-6)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -240, Timberwolves +198
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSNX
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (77.85% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-10)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -429, Trail Blazers +340
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, SCHN, KUNP
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.