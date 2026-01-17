NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 17

Today's NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (67.78% win probability)

Mavericks (67.78% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-4.5)

Mavericks (-4.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -180, Jazz +152

Mavericks -180, Jazz +152 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, KFAA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.21% win probability)

Knicks (68.21% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3.5)

Knicks (-3.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Knicks -154, Suns +130

Knicks -154, Suns +130 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, AZFamily, Suns+, NBA TV

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (87.84% win probability)

Pistons (87.84% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-13)

Pistons (-13) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Pistons -649, Pacers +480

Pistons -649, Pacers +480 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (57.82% win probability)

Celtics (57.82% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-3.5)

Celtics (-3.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Celtics -162, Hawks +136

Celtics -162, Hawks +136 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BOS

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (60.33% win probability)

Thunder (60.33% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8.5)

Thunder (-8.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Thunder -334, Heat +270

Thunder -334, Heat +270 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSOK, KWTV, WPLG

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Spurs (59.95% win probability)

Spurs (59.95% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-7)

Spurs (-7) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Spurs -250, Timberwolves +205

Spurs -250, Timberwolves +205 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Warriors (65.53% win probability)

Warriors (65.53% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-6)

Warriors (-6) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Warriors -240, Hornets +198

Warriors -240, Hornets +198 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BA

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (89.76% win probability)

Nuggets (89.76% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-13)

Nuggets (-13) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -599, Wizards +450

Nuggets -599, Wizards +450 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, MNMT2

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (54.12% win probability)

Lakers (54.12% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-3.5)

Trail Blazers (-3.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -162, Lakers +136

Trail Blazers -162, Lakers +136 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, SportsNet LA, NBA TV

