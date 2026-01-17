NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 17
Today's NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks.
Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for all the important games in the article below.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (67.78% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-4.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -180, Jazz +152
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, KFAA
New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.21% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-3.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -154, Suns +130
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, AZFamily, Suns+, NBA TV
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (87.84% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-13)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -649, Pacers +480
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (57.82% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-3.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -162, Hawks +136
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BOS
Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (60.33% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -334, Heat +270
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSOK, KWTV, WPLG
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (59.95% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-7)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -250, Timberwolves +205
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW
Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (65.53% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-6)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -240, Hornets +198
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BA
Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (89.76% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-13)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -599, Wizards +450
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, MNMT2
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (54.12% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-3.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -162, Lakers +136
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, SportsNet LA, NBA TV
