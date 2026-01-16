NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 16
There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Cleveland Cavaliers squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Looking for additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the big matchups in the article below.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (51.09% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -124, Cavaliers +106
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, FDSOH
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (65.59% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-3.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -158, Pelicans +132
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, WTHR-13
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (60.39% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-2)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -134, Raptors +114
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSC
Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (54.95% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-2)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Nets -126, Bulls +108
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, CHSN
Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (54.08% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-3.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -164, Timberwolves +138
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN
Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Kings (61.79% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-7)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Kings -270, Wizards +220
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
