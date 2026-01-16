NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 16

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Cleveland Cavaliers squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Looking for additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the big matchups in the article below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (51.09% win probability)

Cavaliers (51.09% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1.5)

76ers (-1.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: 76ers -124, Cavaliers +106

76ers -124, Cavaliers +106 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, FDSOH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Pacers (65.59% win probability)

Pacers (65.59% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Pacers -158, Pelicans +132

Pacers -158, Pelicans +132 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, WTHR-13

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (60.39% win probability)

Raptors (60.39% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2)

Clippers (-2) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Clippers -134, Raptors +114

Clippers -134, Raptors +114 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSC

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (54.95% win probability)

Bulls (54.95% win probability) Spread: Nets (-2)

Nets (-2) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Nets -126, Bulls +108

Nets -126, Bulls +108 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, CHSN

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Rockets (54.08% win probability)

Rockets (54.08% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-3.5)

Rockets (-3.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Rockets -164, Timberwolves +138

Rockets -164, Timberwolves +138 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Kings (61.79% win probability)

Kings (61.79% win probability) Spread: Kings (-7)

Kings (-7) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Kings -270, Wizards +220

Kings -270, Wizards +220 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.