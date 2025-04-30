NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 30

The NBA Playoff schedule on Wednesday, which includes the Golden State Warriors taking on the Houston Rockets, should provide some fireworks.

Prior to Wednesday's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Rockets (63.33% win probability)

Rockets (63.33% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4)

Rockets (-4) Total: 203.5

203.5 Moneyline: Rockets -180, Warriors +152

Rockets -180, Warriors +152 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, SCHN, NBCS-BA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (52.75% win probability)

Timberwolves (52.75% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-6)

Lakers (-6) Total: 210

210 Moneyline: Lakers -245, Timberwolves +200

Lakers -245, Timberwolves +200 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, SportsNet LA, FDSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

