NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 30
The NBA Playoff schedule on Wednesday, which includes the Golden State Warriors taking on the Houston Rockets, should provide some fireworks.
Prior to Wednesday's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (63.33% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4)
- Total: 203.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -180, Warriors +152
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, SCHN, NBCS-BA
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (52.75% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-6)
- Total: 210
- Moneyline: Lakers -245, Timberwolves +200
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, SportsNet LA, FDSN
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.