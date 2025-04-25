NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 25

The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (54.30% win probability)

Celtics (54.30% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-4.5)

Celtics (-4.5) Total: 198

198 Moneyline: Celtics -200, Magic +168

Celtics -200, Magic +168 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, NBCS-BOS

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.02% win probability)

Bucks (65.02% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-5)

Bucks (-5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Bucks -210, Pacers +176

Bucks -210, Pacers +176 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, ESPNU, FDSWIX, FDSIN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (67.72% win probability)

Timberwolves (67.72% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-3)

Timberwolves (-3) Total: 205.5

205.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -154, Lakers +130

Timberwolves -154, Lakers +130 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

