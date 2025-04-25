NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 25
The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (54.30% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-4.5)
- Total: 198
- Moneyline: Celtics -200, Magic +168
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, NBCS-BOS
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.02% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -210, Pacers +176
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ESPNU, FDSWIX, FDSIN
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (67.72% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-3)
- Total: 205.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -154, Lakers +130
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, SportsNet LA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
