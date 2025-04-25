FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 25

The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (54.30% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-4.5)
  • Total: 198
  • Moneyline: Celtics -200, Magic +168
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, NBCS-BOS

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -210, Pacers +176
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, ESPNU, FDSWIX, FDSIN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (67.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-3)
  • Total: 205.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -154, Lakers +130
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

