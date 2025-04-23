FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 23

The Golden State Warriors versus the Houston Rockets is one of many solid options on today's NBA Playoff slate.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.20% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
  • Total: 197.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -549, Magic +410
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, NBCS-BOS, FDSFL

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-12)
  • Total: 212
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -621, Heat +460
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, FDSSUN

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (63.07% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-3.5)
  • Total: 202.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -162, Warriors +136
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, SCHN, NBCS-BA

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup