NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 21
The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the Denver Nuggets, is not one to miss.
Prior to today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.29% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-6.5)
- Total: 221
- Moneyline: Knicks -270, Pistons +220
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, MSG, FDSDET
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.53% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-1.5)
- Total: 218
- Moneyline: Clippers -118, Nuggets +100
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, ALT, FDSSC
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.