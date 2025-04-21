NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 21

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Los Angeles Clippers squaring off against the Denver Nuggets, is not one to miss.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.29% win probability)

Knicks (68.29% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-6.5)

Knicks (-6.5) Total: 221

221 Moneyline: Knicks -270, Pistons +220

Knicks -270, Pistons +220 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, MSG, FDSDET

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.53% win probability)

Nuggets (56.53% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-1.5)

Clippers (-1.5) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: Clippers -118, Nuggets +100

Clippers -118, Nuggets +100 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, ALT, FDSSC

