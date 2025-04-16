NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 16

Today's NBA Play-In Tournament slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Miami Heat playing the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (51.86% win probability)

Heat (51.86% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-1)

Bulls (-1) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Bulls -120, Heat +102

Bulls -120, Heat +102 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Kings (65.59% win probability)

Kings (65.59% win probability) Spread: Kings (-4.5)

Kings (-4.5) Total: 216

216 Moneyline: Kings -196, Mavericks +164

Kings -196, Mavericks +164 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

