3 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Thursday 1/22/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers

The Houston Rockets are in a funk, and I like the Philadelphia 76ers to start fast tonight.

1st Quarter Winner 1st Quarter Winner Philadelphia 76ers -102 View more odds in Sportsbook

For most of the season, Houston has been one of the NBA's elite teams, especially in the first stanza. That hasn't been the case of late. The Rockets' first-quarter net rating is -5.9 across their last 10 games. Houston has lost the first period in three of its previous four games. The lone exception in that time was a two-point first-quarter win at home against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.

Overall, the Rockets are 18th in net rating over the past 10 -- they're struggling.

Philly, meanwhile, is 11th in first-quarter net rating (+5.8) in the last 10 games, and they're also 11th in overall net rating (+2.6) in that span. They can jump out to a lead against a slumping Rockets bunch.

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are good defensively and not that strong on offense, and they can help push this game to the under.

Total Points Under Jan 23 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 15 games, the Mavs are 20th in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating. Their full-season marks tell a similar story as Dallas is 27th in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating.

Golden State packs more offensive punch than Dallas does, but the Dubs are a measly 20th in road offensive rating this campaign.

While the Warriors' first full game since Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury resulted in an eye-popping 272 total points, eight of the Mavericks' last 10 games have gone under 234.5 points. The Warriors' defense will likely suffer sans Butler, but I'm not sure Dallas has the offensive firepower to take advantage.

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

Bam Adebayo's three-point shooting has taken a major leap this year, and the Portland Trail Blazers are a superb matchup for him to nail multiple triples.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Bam Adebayo -118 View more odds in Sportsbook

Adebayo made just 0.2 threes per game two seasons ago, and he upped that to 1.0 treys per night last season. He's taken another jump this year, making 1.5 threes per game on an average of 4.5 attempts. Adebayo's three-point percentages have been nearly exactly the same the past three seasons -- 35.7%, 35.7% and 35.9% -- but he's upped the attempts.

He should be able to get some clean looks from deep versus the Blazers. Portland lets up the fourth-most made three-pointers per night to centers (1.7).

Bam has hit at least three trifectas in four of his past five games, and he can keep it going today in a friendly matchup.

