3 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Friday 1/30/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are a great matchup for Deandre Ayton to do work on the glass.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Deandre Ayton -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

No team gives up more rebounds per game to centers than the Wiz do (16.9).

While Ayton's rebounding outputs have been all over the place lately, he's averaging 8.5 boards per game on the season.

Ayton has played seven games against teams in the top five for most rebounds allowed to centers. In those seven games, he's averaging 12.0 rebounds per game and has cleared 11 rebounds in all but one game. That has me interested in Ayton 10+ rebounds at +172 odds, as well.

To Record 10+ Rebounds To Record 10+ Rebounds Deandre Ayton +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans

Two of the NBA's worst teams meet up tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies. I like the Pels to win as a small home favorite.

Moneyline New Orleans Pelicans Jan 31 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 10 games, New Orleans (-1.5) rates out slightly better than Memphis (-3.4) in net rating. The Pels are actually a solid 11th in offensive rating in that time, and I think their edge on that end of the court -- spearheaded by Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson -- can be the difference today.

The Grizz have been in a rut, losing four in a row. On the road, they've dropped five straight games.

New Orleans also has a slight rest advantage. The Pelicans' last game was Tuesday while Memphis' last game was Wednesday.

All in all, the Pels are the side I want to back in this matchup.

Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz

This is the second leg of a back to back for the Brooklyn Nets, and that puts me on the Utah Jazz to cover as 2.5-point favorites -- even with Lauri Markkanen sitting out.

Spread Betting Utah Jazz Jan 31 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brooklyn has been dreadful in this situation this year. Not only are the Nets 0-8 on the second night of a back to back, they've been getting slaughtered in the split -- giving up 121.5 points per game and scoring just 106.0. Yikes.

The Nets have also been awful on the road overall, getting outscored by 10.1 points per game in away outings.

Keyonte George and the Jazz can take advantage of the sublime matchup and pick up a home win tonight.

