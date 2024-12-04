NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Wednesday 12/4/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pistons at Celtics

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jaden Ivey Cade Cunningham SG Cade Cunningham (Q) Jaden Ivey SF Malik Beasley* Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday* (Q) Jaylen Brown SF Jaylen Brown Jordan Walsh PF Jayson Tatum (Q) Jayson Tatum C Kristaps Porzingis* (Q) Luke Kornet

Pacers at Nets

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Quenton Jackson* Andrew Nembhard SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Jalen Wilson Keon Johnson SF Cameron Johnson* (Q) Tyrese Martin PF Dorian Finney-Smith* (Q) Jalen Wilson C Nicolas Claxton Nicolas Claxton

Lakers at Heat

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Austin Reaves* (Q) D'Angelo Russell SG Cam Reddish* Dalton Knecht SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Duncan Robinson Duncan Robinson SF Jimmy Butler* (Q) Jaime Jaquez Jr. PF Haywood Highsmith Haywood Highsmith C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Magic at 76ers

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva Tristan Da Silva PF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner C Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Jared McCain* Kelly Oubre SF Kelly Oubre Paul George PF Caleb Martin* Kenyon Martin Jr. C Guerschon Yabusele Guerschon Yabusele

Hawks at Bucks

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young (Q) Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Andre Jackson Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Bobby Portis* Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Timberwolves at Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Kris Dunn Kris Dunn SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

