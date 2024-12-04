NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Wednesday 12/4/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Pistons at Celtics
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jaden Ivey
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Cade Cunningham (Q)
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Malik Beasley*
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday* (Q)
|Jaylen Brown
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jordan Walsh
|PF
|Jayson Tatum (Q)
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis* (Q)
|Luke Kornet
Pacers at Nets
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Quenton Jackson*
|Andrew Nembhard
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Jalen Wilson
|Keon Johnson
|SF
|Cameron Johnson* (Q)
|Tyrese Martin
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith* (Q)
|Jalen Wilson
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nicolas Claxton
Lakers at Heat
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Austin Reaves* (Q)
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Cam Reddish*
|Dalton Knecht
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Duncan Robinson
|SF
|Jimmy Butler* (Q)
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Haywood Highsmith
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Magic at 76ers
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Tristan Da Silva
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Jared McCain*
|Kelly Oubre
|SF
|Kelly Oubre
|Paul George
|PF
|Caleb Martin*
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|C
|Guerschon Yabusele
|Guerschon Yabusele
Hawks at Bucks
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young (Q)
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Bobby Portis*
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Timberwolves at Clippers
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Kris Dunn
|Kris Dunn
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.