NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Wednesday 12/4/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pistons at Celtics

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Detroit Pistons
@
Boston Celtics
Dec 5 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJaden IveyCade Cunningham
SGCade Cunningham (Q)Jaden Ivey
SFMalik Beasley*Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue Holiday* (Q)Jaylen Brown
SFJaylen BrownJordan Walsh
PFJayson Tatum (Q)Jayson Tatum
CKristaps Porzingis* (Q)Luke Kornet

Pacers at Nets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Indiana Pacers
@
Brooklyn Nets
Dec 5 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGQuenton Jackson*Andrew Nembhard
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGJalen WilsonKeon Johnson
SFCameron Johnson* (Q)Tyrese Martin
PFDorian Finney-Smith* (Q)Jalen Wilson
CNicolas ClaxtonNicolas Claxton

Lakers at Heat

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Miami Heat
Dec 5 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAustin Reaves* (Q)D'Angelo Russell
SGCam Reddish*Dalton Knecht
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGDuncan RobinsonDuncan Robinson
SFJimmy Butler* (Q)Jaime Jaquez Jr.
PFHaywood HighsmithHaywood Highsmith
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Magic at 76ers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Orlando Magic
@
Philadelphia 76ers
Dec 5 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFTristan Da SilvaTristan Da Silva
PFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
CWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGJared McCain*Kelly Oubre
SFKelly OubrePaul George
PFCaleb Martin*Kenyon Martin Jr.
CGuerschon YabuseleGuerschon Yabusele

Hawks at Bucks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Atlanta Hawks
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Dec 5 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae Young (Q)Trae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGAndre Jackson Jr.Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFBobby Portis*Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Timberwolves at Clippers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
LA Clippers
Dec 5 3:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGKris DunnKris Dunn
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

