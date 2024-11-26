NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 11/26/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Bulls at Wizards
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Ayo Dosunmu
|PF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole* (Q)
|Malcolm Brogdon
|SG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Kyshawn George
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|Kyle Kuzma
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
Bucks at Heat
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince (Q)
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Terry Rozier* (Q)
|Duncan Robinson
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith (Q)
|Haywood Highsmith
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Rockets at Timberwolves
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green (Q)
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley* (Q)
|Donte DiVincenzo
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Spurs at Jazz
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Victor Wembanyama (Q)
|Victor Wembanyama
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|John Collins
|John Collins
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Lakers at Suns
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SG
|Cam Reddish
|Cam Reddish
|SF
|Dalton Knecht
|Dalton Knecht
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal* (Q)
|Royce O'Neale
|PF
|Kevin Durant* (Q)
|Ryan Dunn
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic (Q)
|Jusuf Nurkic
