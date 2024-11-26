menu item
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 11/26/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Bulls at Wizards

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Chicago Bulls
@
Washington Wizards
Nov 27 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFAyo DosunmuAyo Dosunmu
PFZach LaVineZach LaVine
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan Poole* (Q)Malcolm Brogdon
SGMalcolm BrogdonKyshawn George
SFBilal CoulibalyBilal Coulibaly
PFKyle KuzmaKyle Kuzma
CAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr

Bucks at Heat

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Milwaukee Bucks
@
Miami Heat
Nov 27 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGAndre Jackson Jr.Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean Prince (Q)Taurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGTerry Rozier* (Q)Duncan Robinson
SFJimmy ButlerJimmy Butler
PFHaywood Highsmith (Q)Haywood Highsmith
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Rockets at Timberwolves

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Houston Rockets
@
Minnesota Timberwolves
Nov 27 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen Green (Q)Jalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike Conley* (Q)Donte DiVincenzo
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Spurs at Jazz

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

San Antonio Spurs
@
Utah Jazz
Nov 27 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGStephon CastleStephon Castle
SFJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
CVictor Wembanyama (Q)Victor Wembanyama

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SFLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
PFJohn CollinsJohn Collins
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Lakers at Suns

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Phoenix Suns
Nov 27 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SGCam ReddishCam Reddish
SFDalton KnechtDalton Knecht
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley Beal* (Q)Royce O'Neale
PFKevin Durant* (Q)Ryan Dunn
CJusuf Nurkic (Q)Jusuf Nurkic

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

