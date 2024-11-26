NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 11/26/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Bulls at Wizards

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Ayo Dosunmu Ayo Dosunmu PF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole* (Q) Malcolm Brogdon SG Malcolm Brogdon Kyshawn George SF Bilal Coulibaly Bilal Coulibaly PF Kyle Kuzma Kyle Kuzma C Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr

Bucks at Heat

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Andre Jackson Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince (Q) Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Terry Rozier* (Q) Duncan Robinson SF Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler PF Haywood Highsmith (Q) Haywood Highsmith C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Rockets at Timberwolves

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green (Q) Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley* (Q) Donte DiVincenzo SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Spurs at Jazz

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama (Q) Victor Wembanyama

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins John Collins C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Lakers at Suns

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SG Cam Reddish Cam Reddish SF Dalton Knecht Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal* (Q) Royce O'Neale PF Kevin Durant* (Q) Ryan Dunn C Jusuf Nurkic (Q) Jusuf Nurkic

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.