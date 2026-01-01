NHL
Kraken vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1
The Nashville Predators are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, versus the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predators vs Kraken Game Info
- Nashville Predators (18-17-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-14-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-111)
|Kraken (-108)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (57%)
Predators vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -265.
Predators vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Predators-Kraken matchup on Jan. 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.
Predators vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Kraken, Nashville is the favorite at -111, and Seattle is -108 playing at home.