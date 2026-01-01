Kraken vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

The Nashville Predators are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, versus the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Kraken Game Info

Nashville Predators (18-17-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-14-7)

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-111) Kraken (-108) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (57%)

Predators vs Kraken Puck Line

The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -265.

Predators vs Kraken Over/Under

The Predators-Kraken matchup on Jan. 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Predators vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Kraken, Nashville is the favorite at -111, and Seattle is -108 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!