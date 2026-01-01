Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

The Dallas Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

Dallas Stars (25-8-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-7)

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-188) Blackhawks (+155) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (62.8%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +134.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on Jan. 1, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +155 underdog despite being at home.

