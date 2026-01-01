NHL
Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1
The Dallas Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (25-8-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-188)
|Blackhawks (+155)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (62.8%)
Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +134.
Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on Jan. 1, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +155 underdog despite being at home.