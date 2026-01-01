FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

The Dallas Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (25-8-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-7)
  • Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-188)Blackhawks (+155)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (62.8%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +134.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blackhawks on Jan. 1, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +155 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup