Maple Leafs vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets.

Toronto Maple Leafs (18-15-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-19-4)

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-134) Jets (+112) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (67.5%)

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Jets. The Maple Leafs are +176 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -220.

The over/under for Maple Leafs-Jets on Jan. 1 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Toronto is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +112 underdog on the road.

