Maple Leafs vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Jets Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (18-15-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-19-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-134)
|Jets (+112)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (67.5%)
Maple Leafs vs Jets Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Jets. The Maple Leafs are +176 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -220.
Maple Leafs vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Jets on Jan. 1 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Maple Leafs vs Jets Moneyline
- Toronto is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +112 underdog on the road.