Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Jets Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (18-15-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-19-4)
  • Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-134)Jets (+112)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (67.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Jets. The Maple Leafs are +176 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -220.

Maple Leafs vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for Maple Leafs-Jets on Jan. 1 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Maple Leafs vs Jets Moneyline

  • Toronto is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +112 underdog on the road.

