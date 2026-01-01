Penguins vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Detroit Red Wings.

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (17-12-9) vs. Detroit Red Wings (24-14-3)

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-134) Red Wings (+112) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (51.1%)

Penguins vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -225.

Penguins vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for Penguins-Red Wings on Jan. 1 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Penguins vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Red Wings reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-134) and Detroit as the underdog (+112) on the road.

