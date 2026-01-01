NHL
Penguins vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Detroit Red Wings.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (17-12-9) vs. Detroit Red Wings (24-14-3)
- Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-134)
|Red Wings (+112)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (51.1%)
Penguins vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -225.
Penguins vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for Penguins-Red Wings on Jan. 1 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.
Penguins vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Red Wings reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-134) and Detroit as the underdog (+112) on the road.