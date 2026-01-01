Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (11-21) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-20) on Thursday, January 1, 2026 at Intuit Dome. The game airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSC. The point total for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -12.5 232.5 -719 +520

Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (77%)

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 13 times in 32 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 18-14-0 this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 17 times this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 21 of 32 set point totals (65.6%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.

At home, the Clippers eclipse the over/under 53.3% of the time (eight of 15 games). They've hit the over in 52.9% of games on the road (nine of 17 contests).

This season, Utah is 13-6-0 at home against the spread (.684 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-8-0 ATS (.385).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over more often at home (15 of 19, 78.9%) than away (six of 13, 46.2%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 26.1 points, 4.9 boards and 7.9 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with 3.4 made treys per game (sixth in NBA).

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

John Collins is averaging 12.5 points, 0.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Kris Dunn is averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nicolas Batum is averaging 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 24.6 points for the Jazz, plus 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Lauri Markkanen averages 27.7 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 6.3 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gives the Jazz 8.1 points, 2.2 boards and 6.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

