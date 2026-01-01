NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 1

Today's NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the contests is the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Dallas Mavericks.

Looking for additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for all the important games in the article below.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (75.16% win probability)

Rockets (75.16% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-13)

Rockets (-13) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Rockets -599, Nets +450

Rockets -599, Nets +450 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, SCHN

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Pistons (64.43% win probability)

Pistons (64.43% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-4.5)

Pistons (-4.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Pistons -188, Heat +158

Pistons -188, Heat +158 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSDETX

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (59.39% win probability)

Mavericks (59.39% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-2.5)

76ers (-2.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: 76ers -142, Mavericks +120

76ers -142, Mavericks +120 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, NBCS-PH, NBA TV

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (73.44% win probability)

Celtics (73.44% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-9.5)

Celtics (-9.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Celtics -405, Kings +320

Celtics -405, Kings +320 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Clippers (77.02% win probability)

Clippers (77.02% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-14)

Clippers (-14) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Clippers -820, Jazz +570

Clippers -820, Jazz +570 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

