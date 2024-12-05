NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/5/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Mavericks at Wizards

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Kyrie Irving Luka Doncic SG Luka Doncic Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson (Q) Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Dereck Lively Dereck Lively

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Bilal Coulibaly Malcolm Brogdon SF Malcolm Brogdon (Q) Bilal Coulibaly PF Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr C Jonas Valanciunas Jonas Valanciunas

Nuggets at Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon (Q) Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland (Q) Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Thunder at Raptors

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Isaiah Hartenstein

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Scottie Barnes Scottie Barnes SG Ochai Agbaji Gradey Dick SF Ja'Kobe Walter* RJ Barrett PF RJ Barrett Ochai Agbaji C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Hornets at Knicks

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Vasilije Micic Vasilije Micic SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller Brandon Miller PF Tidjane Salaun Tidjane Salaun C Nick Richards Nick Richards

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Bulls at Spurs

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey (Q) Josh Giddey SG Ayo Dosunmu Ayo Dosunmu SF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine PF Julian Phillips Julian Phillips C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle* Julian Champagnie SF Julian Champagnie Harrison Barnes PF Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan C Zach Collins* Victor Wembanyama

Suns at Pelicans

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal Bradley Beal PF Royce O'Neale* Kevin Durant C Oso Ighodaro* Mason Plumlee

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dejounte Murray Dejounte Murray SG C.J. McCollum C.J. McCollum SF Brandon Ingram* (Q) Javonte Green PF Trey Murphy III Trey Murphy III C Yves Missi (Q) Yves Missi

Kings at Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Keon Ellis* Malik Monk SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant Ja Morant SG Desmond Bane Desmond Bane SF Jaylen Wells Jaylen Wells PF Brandon Clarke Brandon Clarke C Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Rockets at Warriors

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet (Q) Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green (Q) Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Brandin Podziemski Stephen Curry SG Lindy Waters III* Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins (Q) Andrew Wiggins PF Jonathan Kuminga Jonathan Kuminga C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

