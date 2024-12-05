NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/5/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Mavericks at Wizards
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Luka Doncic
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson (Q)
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Dereck Lively
|Dereck Lively
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Malcolm Brogdon
|SF
|Malcolm Brogdon (Q)
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas
|Jonas Valanciunas
Nuggets at Cavaliers
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon (Q)
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland (Q)
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Isaac Okoro
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Thunder at Raptors
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace
|Cason Wallace
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Isaiah Hartenstein
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Scottie Barnes
|Scottie Barnes
|SG
|Ochai Agbaji
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|Ja'Kobe Walter*
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|RJ Barrett
|Ochai Agbaji
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Hornets at Knicks
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Vasilije Micic
|Vasilije Micic
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Tidjane Salaun
|Tidjane Salaun
|C
|Nick Richards
|Nick Richards
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Bulls at Spurs
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey (Q)
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Ayo Dosunmu
|SF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Julian Phillips
|Julian Phillips
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle*
|Julian Champagnie
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|Harrison Barnes
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Jeremy Sochan
|C
|Zach Collins*
|Victor Wembanyama
Suns at Pelicans
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Royce O'Neale*
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Oso Ighodaro*
|Mason Plumlee
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dejounte Murray
|Dejounte Murray
|SG
|C.J. McCollum
|C.J. McCollum
|SF
|Brandon Ingram* (Q)
|Javonte Green
|PF
|Trey Murphy III
|Trey Murphy III
|C
|Yves Missi (Q)
|Yves Missi
Kings at Grizzlies
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Keon Ellis*
|Malik Monk
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Ja Morant
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|Desmond Bane
|SF
|Jaylen Wells
|Jaylen Wells
|PF
|Brandon Clarke
|Brandon Clarke
|C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
Rockets at Warriors
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet (Q)
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green (Q)
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Brandin Podziemski
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Lindy Waters III*
|Brandin Podziemski
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins (Q)
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|Jonathan Kuminga
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
