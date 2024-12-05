menu item
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/5/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Mavericks at Wizards

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Dallas Mavericks
@
Washington Wizards
Dec 6 12:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKyrie IrvingLuka Doncic
SGLuka DoncicKyrie Irving
SFKlay Thompson (Q)Klay Thompson
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDereck LivelyDereck Lively

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGBilal CoulibalyMalcolm Brogdon
SFMalcolm Brogdon (Q)Bilal Coulibaly
PFAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr
CJonas ValanciunasJonas Valanciunas

Nuggets at Cavaliers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Denver Nuggets
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dec 6 12:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron Gordon (Q)Aaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius Garland (Q)Darius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFIsaac OkoroIsaac Okoro
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Thunder at Raptors

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Oklahoma City Thunder
@
Toronto Raptors
Dec 6 12:40am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason WallaceCason Wallace
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
CIsaiah HartensteinIsaiah Hartenstein

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGScottie BarnesScottie Barnes
SGOchai AgbajiGradey Dick
SFJa'Kobe Walter*RJ Barrett
PFRJ BarrettOchai Agbaji
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Hornets at Knicks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Charlotte Hornets
@
New York Knicks
Dec 6 12:40am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGVasilije MicicVasilije Micic
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon MillerBrandon Miller
PFTidjane SalaunTidjane Salaun
CNick RichardsNick Richards

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Bulls at Spurs

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
San Antonio Spurs
Dec 6 1:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh Giddey (Q)Josh Giddey
SGAyo DosunmuAyo Dosunmu
SFZach LaVineZach LaVine
PFJulian PhillipsJulian Phillips
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGStephon Castle*Julian Champagnie
SFJulian ChampagnieHarrison Barnes
PFHarrison BarnesJeremy Sochan
CZach Collins*Victor Wembanyama

Suns at Pelicans

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Phoenix Suns
@
New Orleans Pelicans
Dec 6 1:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley BealBradley Beal
PFRoyce O'Neale*Kevin Durant
COso Ighodaro*Mason Plumlee

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDejounte MurrayDejounte Murray
SGC.J. McCollumC.J. McCollum
SFBrandon Ingram* (Q)Javonte Green
PFTrey Murphy IIITrey Murphy III
CYves Missi (Q)Yves Missi

Kings at Grizzlies

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Sacramento Kings
@
Memphis Grizzlies
Dec 6 1:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKeon Ellis*Malik Monk
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa MorantJa Morant
SGDesmond BaneDesmond Bane
SFJaylen WellsJaylen Wells
PFBrandon ClarkeBrandon Clarke
CJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.

Rockets at Warriors

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Houston Rockets
@
Golden State Warriors
Dec 6 3:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleet (Q)Fred VanVleet
SGJalen Green (Q)Jalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGBrandin PodziemskiStephen Curry
SGLindy Waters III*Brandin Podziemski
SFAndrew Wiggins (Q)Andrew Wiggins
PFJonathan KumingaJonathan Kuminga
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

