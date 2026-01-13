2 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Tuesday 1/13/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Edwards is out for the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is why they're underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks. I think Minnesota can still get the W even without its star guard.

While the T-Wolves score 3.9 fewer points per 100 possessions with Edwards off the court, per PBP Stats, they still net a very good 116.2 points per 100 sans Ant. Plus, they've been better on D with Edwards off the floor, allowing 108.4 points per 100 possessions in the split -- compared to 116.9 points per 100 with Edwards on the court.

With Rudy Gobert protecting the paint, Minnesota is as well equipped as anyone outside of the San Antonio Spurs to combat Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Giannis hasn't been his usual self in matchups with the Timberwolves.

Over the last three seasons, Giannis has averaged just 24.7 points in four games against Minnesota when Gobert has played. In the one game in that time where Giannis played and Gobert didn't, Antetokounmpo went off for 43 points.

The T-Wolves have the tools to limit Giannis, and I'm intrigued by their +130 moneyline odds even with Edwards sitting out.

I'm also into the under on Giannis' points prop of 29.5.

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers

I think the stage is set for Luka Doncic to have a big night versus the Atlanta Hawks.

Tonight is the second game of a back-to-back for the Los Angeles Lakers, so there's a decent chance they're without LeBron James.

Luka's season-long numbers are already through the roof as he's averaging 33.2 points, 7.9 boards and 8.6 assists on a 38.5% usage rate. They tick up even higher sans LeBron -- with Luka posting a 41.4% usage rate in the split while producing 36.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

The Hawks are a decent 14th in defensive rating on the year, but they're playing at the second-fastest pace. They're permitting the 11th-most assists per night to PGs (8.9) as well as the seventh-most rebounds per game to the position (6.8).

The last time LeBron sat (January 7th), Luka went for 38-10-10 in a much tougher matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

