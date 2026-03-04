Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSWI

The Atlanta Hawks (31-31) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (26-34) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at Fiserv Forum as only 1-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSWI. The point total is 233.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1 233.5 -116 -104

Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (50.7%)

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a 27-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 31-31-0 this season.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over 25 times out of 62 chances this season.

The Hawks have hit the over 48.4% of the time this season (30 of 62 games with a set point total).

At home, Milwaukee owns a worse record against the spread (13-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-17-0).

The Bucks have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (51.7%) than games on the road (32.3%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (18-14-0) than at home (13-17-0).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (12 times out of 30) than on the road (18 of 32) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 boards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 27.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 63.6% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Myles Turner averages 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 13.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 49% from the floor and 45.6% from downtown (fourth in NBA), with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. He is also draining 49.3% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is also draining 50% of his shots from the floor.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 3.6 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys.

The Hawks get 18.7 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 3.4 boards and 3.5 assists.

