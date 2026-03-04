Bellarmine vs Jacksonville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 8 seed Bellarmine Knights (12-18, 7-11 ASUN) play the No. 9 seed Jacksonville Dolphins (12-19, 7-11 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament Wednesday at UNF Arena, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: UNF Arena

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bellarmine win (56.3%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Wednesday's Bellarmine-Jacksonville spread (Bellarmine -1.5) or total (145.5 points).

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bellarmine has put together an 18-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this year.

Bellarmine (3-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Jacksonville (10-8) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (55.6%).

The Knights have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered eight times in 15 opportunities on the road.

The Dolphins' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). Away, it is .471 (8-9-0).

Bellarmine has beaten the spread 10 times in 18 conference games.

Jacksonville has nine wins against the spread in 18 ASUN games this year.

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Bellarmine has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

This year, the Knights have won three of seven games when listed as at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

Jacksonville has been the underdog on the moneyline 18 total times this season. Jacksonville has finished 4-14 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +105 or longer, the Dolphins have gone 3-14 (17.6%).

Bellarmine has an implied victory probability of 55.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville Head-to-Head Comparison

Bellarmine has a -43 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. It is putting up 80.2 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball and is allowing 81.6 per outing to rank 345th in college basketball.

Jack Karasinski's team-leading 21.3 points per game ranks 15th in college basketball.

Jacksonville puts up 72.9 points per game (260th in college basketball) while allowing 73.1 per outing (157th in college basketball). It has a -7 scoring differential.

Hayden Wood paces Jacksonville, averaging 11.5 points per game (794th in college basketball).

The Knights are 364th in college basketball at 25.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.7 fewer than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Karasinski tops the team with 4.8 rebounds per game (678th in college basketball action).

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Dolphins accumulate rank 226th in the country, 3.1 more than the 28.2 their opponents grab.

Jason Thirdkill Jr. leads the team with 5.2 rebounds per game (518th in college basketball).

Bellarmine ranks 10th in college basketball with 109.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 365th in college basketball defensively with 111.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Dolphins average 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (184th in college basketball), and allow 97.9 points per 100 possessions (263rd in college basketball).

