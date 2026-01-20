2 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Tuesday 1/20/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls

Despite this being the second leg of a road back to back for the Los Angeles Clippers, their moneyline odds intrigue me for their matchup at the Chicago Bulls.

Over the last 15 games, the Clippers rank third in net rating (+9.3) while the Bulls sit 17th (-1.2). The Clips are an eye-popping 13-2 in that span, salvaging their season and getting into contention for a playoff spot.

Kawhi Leonard is out for LA, but they've won each of the past two games -- both on the road -- without him.

Playing really good ball of late, James Harden and company catch my eye today at these plus-money odds against a blah Bulls squad.

Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings

Tonight's Sacramento Kings-Miami Heat game may turn into a shootout, and it profiles as a good spot for Russell Westbrook to have a big night.

This game has a high total (237.5) and tight spread (Miami -3.5).

Miami (first in pace) is a huge pace-up matchup for the Kings (17th). Combine that with Miami and Sacramento ranking 19th and 23rd, respectively, in defensive rating over the last 10 games, and there's gobs of shootout potential.

The Heat are giving up the most rebounds per game to point guards (7.3) as well as the third-most assists (9.6) and 11th-most points (26.4).

Russ has been racking up numbers lately. Thanks to big scoring nights, he's amassed PRA totals of 33, 34, 36, 34 and 31 across his last five games.

In a pace-up spot and in great form, Westbrook can fill up the statsheet.

