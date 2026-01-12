2 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Monday 1/12/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

An excellent Boston Celtics offense -- even with Jaylen Brown doubtful -- should be able to thrive against a bad Indiana Pacers defense, leading me to this bet.

For the season, the Celtics are second in offensive rating at a clip of 122.1. They've upped that mark to 123.4 over their last 10 games.

Going by on/off numbers, being without Brown hasn't been a big deal to Boston's offense. In fact, they've been slightly more productive without him. Per PBP Stats, Boston is scoring 122.3 points per 100 possessions with Brown on the court and 123.8 points per 100 with Brown off the floor.

Facing an Indiana team that is 20th in defensive rating on the year, including 25th over their past 10, Boston's offense can have a field day.

Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg has struggled a bit of late -- at least going by the very high standards he's set for himself so far in his rookie campaign -- but he can right the ship today versus the Brooklyn Nets.

While Brooklyn is a slow-paced team, they're 22nd in defensive rating. Plus, the Dallas Mavericks are pretty good at dragging teams into frenetic games as Dallas is fifth in pace for the season as well as 17th in defensive rating across the past 10 games.

Flagg came into the league with massive expectations. He's at least met them and may be surpassing them en route to averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 boards and 4.2 assists per game. Once he gets a consistent three-point shot, look out.

Those averages come out to 25.3 combined points plus rebounds, so the market is clearly expecting him to out-do those numbers. The Nets are one of the reasons why -- in addition to what we laid out above, Brooklyn is 25th in rebound rate this season -- and so is the absence of Anthony Davis.

Sans AD, Flagg's numbers rise nearly across the board -- per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool -- with the star rookie producing 21.3 points and 7.4 boards per 36 minutes on a 25.8% usage rate in the split. That usage rate is up 1.6 percentage points compared to Flagg's usage rate when AD is on the floor.

In a delightful matchup and likely to shoulder a lot of the offensive burden for Dallas, Flagg can surpass 29.5 points plus rebounds.

