Navy vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Navy Midshipmen facing the UAB Blazers.

Navy vs UAB Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-1449) | UAB: (+810)

Navy: (-1449) | UAB: (+810) Spread: Navy: -21.5 (-104) | UAB: +21.5 (-118)

Navy: -21.5 (-104) | UAB: +21.5 (-118) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Navy vs UAB Betting Trends

Navy hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.

Navy has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Navy's one games this season has gone over the point total.

UAB has no wins against the spread this season.

Every UAB game has gone over the point total this year.

Navy vs UAB Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Midshipmen win (94.5%)

Navy vs UAB Point Spread

Navy is favored by 21.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. UAB, the underdog, is -118.

Navy vs UAB Over/Under

The over/under for the Navy versus UAB game on Sept. 6 has been set at 58.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Navy vs UAB Moneyline

UAB is a +810 underdog on the moneyline, while Navy is a -1449 favorite.

Navy vs. UAB Points Insights

The Midshipmen had an average implied point total of 29.6 last season, which is 10.4 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (40).

The average implied point total last season for the Blazers (34.7) is 15.7 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (19).

Navy vs. UAB Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

