FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Navy vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Navy vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Navy Midshipmen taking on the Temple Owls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Navy vs Temple Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Navy: (-334) | Temple: (+270)
  • Spread: Navy: -9.5 (-110) | Temple: +9.5 (-110)
  • Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Navy vs Temple Betting Trends

  • Navy has won twice against the spread this season.
  • Navy has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 9.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
  • There have been four Navy games (of five) that went over the total this year.
  • Against the spread, Temple is 4-1-0 this season.
  • Temple has won once ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Temple has seen three of its five games hit the over.

Navy vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Midshipmen win (84.1%)

Navy vs Temple Point Spread

Navy is favored by 9.5 points against Temple. Navy is -110 to cover the spread, while Temple is -110.

Navy vs Temple Over/Under

The over/under for the Navy versus Temple game on Oct. 11 has been set at 53.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Navy vs Temple Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Navy vs. Temple reveal Navy as the favorite (-334) and Temple as the underdog (+270).

Navy vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Navy37.43119.63452.35
Temple30.26425.06851.75

Navy vs. Temple Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Navy vs. Temple analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup