Navy vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Navy Midshipmen taking on the Temple Owls.

Navy vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-334) | Temple: (+270)

Navy: (-334) | Temple: (+270) Spread: Navy: -9.5 (-110) | Temple: +9.5 (-110)

Navy: -9.5 (-110) | Temple: +9.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Navy vs Temple Betting Trends

Navy has won twice against the spread this season.

Navy has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 9.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

There have been four Navy games (of five) that went over the total this year.

Against the spread, Temple is 4-1-0 this season.

Temple has won once ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

Temple has seen three of its five games hit the over.

Navy vs Temple Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Midshipmen win (84.1%)

Navy vs Temple Point Spread

Navy is favored by 9.5 points against Temple. Navy is -110 to cover the spread, while Temple is -110.

Navy vs Temple Over/Under

The over/under for the Navy versus Temple game on Oct. 11 has been set at 53.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Navy vs Temple Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Navy vs. Temple reveal Navy as the favorite (-334) and Temple as the underdog (+270).

Navy vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Navy 37.4 31 19.6 34 52.3 5 Temple 30.2 64 25.0 68 51.7 5

Navy vs. Temple Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

