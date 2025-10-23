Navy vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Navy Midshipmen are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Navy vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-649) | Florida Atlantic: (+480)

Navy: (-649) | Florida Atlantic: (+480) Spread: Navy: -15.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +15.5 (-110)

Navy: -15.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +15.5 (-110) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Navy vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Navy has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Navy owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 15.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Navy has played six games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread three times in seven games.

Florida Atlantic has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 15.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Florida Atlantic has played seven games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Navy vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Midshipmen win (92.1%)

Navy vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Navy is a 15.5-point favorite against Florida Atlantic. Navy is -110 to cover the spread, and Florida Atlantic is -110.

Navy vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

The Navy-Florida Atlantic game on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 62.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Navy vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

The Navy vs Florida Atlantic moneyline has Navy as a -649 favorite, while Florida Atlantic is a +480 underdog.

Navy vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Navy 36.5 51 21.5 27 52.2 6 Florida Atlantic 30.0 56 35.4 126 60.8 7

Navy vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

