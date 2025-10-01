FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Navy vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Navy Midshipmen taking on the Air Force Falcons.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Navy vs Air Force Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Navy: (-450) | Air Force: (+340)
  • Spread: Navy: -11.5 (-115) | Air Force: +11.5 (-105)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Navy vs Air Force Betting Trends

  • Navy has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • Navy has two wins ATS (2-2) as an 11.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
  • This year, three of Navy's four games have hit the over.
  • Air Force has one win against the spread this year.
  • Air Force and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this season.

Navy vs Air Force Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Midshipmen win (82.7%)

Navy vs Air Force Point Spread

Air Force is the underdog by 11.5 points against Navy. Air Force is -115 to cover the spread, and Navy is -105.

Navy vs Air Force Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Navy-Air Force game on Oct. 4, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Navy vs Air Force Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Air Force-Navy, Air Force is the underdog at +340, and Navy is -450.

Navy vs. Air Force Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Navy38.34016.82352.54
Air Force37.84438.812152.84

Navy vs. Air Force Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Navy vs. Air Force analysis on FanDuel Research.

