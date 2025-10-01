Navy vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Navy Midshipmen taking on the Air Force Falcons.

Navy vs Air Force Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-450) | Air Force: (+340)

Navy: (-450) | Air Force: (+340) Spread: Navy: -11.5 (-115) | Air Force: +11.5 (-105)

Navy: -11.5 (-115) | Air Force: +11.5 (-105) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Navy vs Air Force Betting Trends

Navy has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Navy has two wins ATS (2-2) as an 11.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

This year, three of Navy's four games have hit the over.

Air Force has one win against the spread this year.

Air Force and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this season.

Navy vs Air Force Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Midshipmen win (82.7%)

Navy vs Air Force Point Spread

Air Force is the underdog by 11.5 points against Navy. Air Force is -115 to cover the spread, and Navy is -105.

Navy vs Air Force Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Navy-Air Force game on Oct. 4, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Navy vs Air Force Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Air Force-Navy, Air Force is the underdog at +340, and Navy is -450.

Navy vs. Air Force Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Navy 38.3 40 16.8 23 52.5 4 Air Force 37.8 44 38.8 121 52.8 4

Navy vs. Air Force Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

