2025 Navy Football Odds and Schedule

When the Navy Midshipmen start their 2025 season on Aug. 30, they will take on an FCS opponent, VMI. For the rest of the Midshipmen's college football schedule, keep scrolling.

Navy 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 VMI Aug. 30 - - - 2 UAB Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Tulsa Sept. 13 - - - 5 Rice Sept. 27 - - - 6 Air Force Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Temple Oct. 11 - - - 9 Florida Atlantic Oct. 25 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Navy 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (48), Navy has the 24th-easiest conference schedule in college football.

The Midshipmen have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Navy will face five teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and five squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Navy Betting Insights (2024)

Navy went 9-4-0 ATS last season.

Midshipmen games went over the point total nine out of 13 times last season.

Navy put together a 6-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 85.7% of those games).

