NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Win Simulations: Love's RV Stop 250

We don't get to see the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on drafting tracks very often. They run just one race a year at Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega, giving us half the sample we get in the Cup Series.

That leaves open plenty of uncertainty when trying to forecast the Love's RV Stop 250 in Talladega. But sportsbooks are at the same disadvantage.

Not only are our samples smaller, but a lot of the younger drivers in the series have less experience. That's not always a bad thing; Corey Heim won Atlanta last year in just his second start on a pack track. But the veterans definitely gain an advantage.

That's reflected in my model's simulations for this week. You still see some youngsters at the top, but if you're hunting for value, you'll want some gray hairs in the mix.

Driver Win Sims Podium Top 5 Christian Eckes 6.7% 18.9% 29.5% Ben Rhodes 6.5% 17.3% 26.1% Zane Smith 6.4% 17.2% 25.6% Ty Majeski 5.9% 15.6% 23.9% Carson Hocevar 5.7% 15.6% 24.6% Corey Heim 5.6% 16.3% 25.7% Grant Enfinger 5.6% 15.0% 23.6% View Full Table

As you can see, things are super flat here, both due to the small samples and because that's inherently how things work at a superspeedway. But that opens up value for some longershots.

The primary values relative to FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds are Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton, and Tyler Ankrum. Friesen (4.3% odds in the simulations versus 3.8% implied at +2500) is the thinnest value and the one I'm most okay omitting from my betslip. But I do like the case for Crafton at +3000 and Ankrum at +4000.

Crafton has been strong in both pack races so far this year. He led 29 laps in Atlanta and had a sixth-place average running position in Daytona. He also had a really nice run in the 2021 Talladega race, holding a fifth-place average running position for the day.

Crafton has never won on a superspeedway across 42 races (between Daytona, Talladega, and the reconfigured Atlanta). But he tends to be around at the finish, and that can be enough to justify his 5.3% win odds in the sims, up from 3.2% implied.

The value in Ankrum isn't as large; he's 4.1% to win versus 2.4% implied. But his record on superspeedways is impressive.

Ankrum has run 10 superspeedway races in his Truck Series career. He has had a top-14 average running position in all but one, and it has been a top-10 mark six times. He doesn't have the finishes to show for it, but finishes can be fluky in spots where wrecks are so common.

This is Ankrum's age-22 season, so he doesn't fit the "bet a vet" approach. But he has done enough to prove he can run up front, and I wouldn't be shocked if he turns that into a win in the near future.

