Myles Garrett Next Team Betting Odds: Bills the Current Favorite, Commanders Second

The Cleveland Browns 2024-25 season fell short of expectations, finishing with a 3-14 record. This has sparked rumors about the future of key players, including Myles Garrett.

Garrett has consistently ranked among the league’s top defensive stars. The four-time first-team All-Pro officially requested a trade in early February, but there’s still no word on where he’ll land.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for Garrett’s next team, according to FanDuel Canada.

Myles Garrett Next Team Odds

Settled on the team Myles Garrett plays Week 1 of the NFL 2025-2026 season. All bets void if the team is the Cleveland Browns.

Myles Garrett Next Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Buffalo Bills +410 Washington Commanders +420 Detroit Lions +490 Philadelphia Eagles +570 Las Vegas Raiders +790 Los Angeles Chargers +920 New York Giants +920 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders currently have the best odds to land Garrett. You can read about the ideal landing spots for Myles Garrett over at FanDuel Research.

Where Can I Bet On Myles Garrett's Next Team?

Betting on Myles Garrett's next team is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.