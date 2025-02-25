FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Myles Garrett Next Team Betting Odds: Bills the Current Favorite, Commanders Second

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Myles Garrett Next Team Betting Odds: Bills the Current Favorite, Commanders Second

The Cleveland Browns 2024-25 season fell short of expectations, finishing with a 3-14 record. This has sparked rumors about the future of key players, including Myles Garrett.

Garrett has consistently ranked among the league’s top defensive stars. The four-time first-team All-Pro officially requested a trade in early February, but there’s still no word on where he’ll land.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for Garrett’s next team, according to FanDuel Canada.

Myles Garrett Next Team Odds

Settled on the team Myles Garrett plays Week 1 of the NFL 2025-2026 season. All bets void if the team is the Cleveland Browns.

Myles Garrett Next Team
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Buffalo Bills+410
Washington Commanders+420
Detroit Lions+490
Philadelphia Eagles+570
Las Vegas Raiders+790
Los Angeles Chargers+920
New York Giants+920

The Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders currently have the best odds to land Garrett. You can read about the ideal landing spots for Myles Garrett over at FanDuel Research.

Where Can I Bet On Myles Garrett's Next Team?

Betting on Myles Garrett's next team is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

